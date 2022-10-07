Liverpool after ‘beast’ who looks better than Gerrard & Lampard did at his age, says Rio Ferdinand

Liverpool fans will understandably be getting increasingly excited about the summer window as we edge towards the second-half of the campaign with Jude Bellingham’s future closer to being decided.

Rio Ferdinand has certainly given supporters more reason to salivate at the prospect of the 19-year-old – who remains a ‘top target’ – in their club’s midfield after claiming he was making more of a name for himself at his age than the likes of several Premier League legends including Reds hero Steven Gerrard.

“What he’s doing in his position at his age, we haven’t seen,” the pundit told BT Sport (via Anfield Watch).

“The best of our generation, Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes, them guys…Viera, Roy Keane, they weren’t doing this.

“He still has to go on and prove it over a long period of time but they were not doing what he is doing right now, influencing games at this level, captaining a team at this level, he is the full package. Mentally, this kid’s a beast, no doubts about him.”

The Merseysiders will be joined by more than half of Europe’s top outfits in pursuing the England international come 2023, with Jurgen Klopp’s men hoping to avoid a repeat of the failed move for Aurelien Tchouameni.

It’s quite the claim to make given the calibre of players mentioned, though one that perhaps doesn’t sound quite so insane in light of the startling nature of the teenager’s achievements already in the German top-flight.

There’s no questioning that an abundance of minutes has been an integral reason behind why Bellingham has thrived internationally and domestically and it’s difficult to imagine that same rapid rate of development occurring had he been reduced to opportunities from the bench at an English club.

None will be more disappointed than Borussia Dortmund should the midfielder seek pastures new next summer – perhaps only Liverpool, if we fail to win the race for his signature.

