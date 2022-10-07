Kevin Palmer confirms ‘Klopp wants’ teenage ‘beast’ & makes FSG claim

Doubts over Liverpool’s ability to complete a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham continue to persist.

Kevin Palmer confirmed on Twitter that Jurgen Klopp remains a keen fan of the talented Englishman though warned that the club’s owners were unlikely to compete with ‘the big spenders’ for his signature.

Jurgen Klopp wants Jude Bellingham but it will be tough for Liverpool to get him now. FSG simply don’t compete with the big spenders for players of this quality. It’s as simple as that #LFC pic.twitter.com/egLQHtGixo — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) October 5, 2022

With an asking price quoted of £131.6m, the 19-year-old would represent a huge commitment before wage demands are considered – another potential stumbling block in the Reds’ hopes of snapping up a potentially generational talent.

Able to advance the ball up the pitch, a reliable man in possession and regularly contributing to defensive actions, it’s clear why the No.22 Rio Ferdinand has labelled ‘a beast’ on BT Sport (via the Mirror) is so high up on our reported shortlist.

Added to a squad also containing up-and-coming stars Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, we could certainly rest assured over the future of the midfield department – particularly should we look to also bolster the holding midfield role.

Given our alleged willingness to fund big-money moves for the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, we shouldn’t necessarily rule out our American owners from financing a transfer for a generational talent in Bellingham.

