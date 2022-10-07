Liverpool now ‘disappointed’ with summer signing & have already identified potential replacement – Calciomercato

Liverpool are reportedly ‘disappointed’ by their loan move for Arthur Melo and plan on rectifying the situation ‘as soon as possible’ with Marcelo Brozovic in their sights.

This comes courtesy of a claim from Calciomercato with the publication asserting that Manchester United and PSG are also tracking the Croatian ahead of the January window.

The Merseysiders are said to be keen on expanding their options in the middle of the park by the summer at the latest and have been repeatedly linked with Borussia Dortmund’s star prodigy Jude Bellingham.

At the age of 29, however, the Croatian would represent yet another step away from our transfer policy as far as favouring options between the 20-24 age range is concerned.

Set to turn 20 next summer, the aforementioned England international would tick a multitude of boxes for our recruitment department, though it remains to be seen whether we have the financial capabilities to agree a potential deal for his services in 2023, should an exit be desired.

Given, as well, how prior reports of our alleged dissatisfaction with Arthur have been firmly quashed by those close to the club, we’d be inclined to advise fans to take such a claim with a pinch of salt.

