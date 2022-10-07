Liverpool dealt ‘muscle injury’ blow as length of absence of ‘fantastic’ midfielder unclear

Liverpool will be set to pay a visit to North London without the help of loan signing Arthur Melo.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the Brazilian picked up a ‘muscle injury’ in training prior to the meeting with Rangers in the Champions League as was relayed in a tweet by David Lynch.

Arthur Melo missed the Rangers game with a muscle injury picked up in training. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 7, 2022

It’s a huge shame for the 26-year-old given how hard he has been working in the international break to get back up to speed and ready for selection.

At the current point in time, it remains unclear for how long exactly we’ll be without our No.29, whom Alisson Becker previously labelled a ‘fantastic player’ (as reported by Sky Sports, via HITC), though we can only hope it’s a brief layoff period for the midfielder amid his ongoing attempts to break into the first-team.

His latest setback will certainly not help overcome the thoughts of some fans who suspect the club of having merely secured ‘another body’ to plump up the numbers at the height of our injury crisis in the middle of the park.

We’ll be wishing Arthur a speedy recovery in a particularly intense month of football for Liverpool.

