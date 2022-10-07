Liverpool reignite interest in 27-year-old midfielder Man Utd failed to sign this summer – Tutto Juve

Liverpool could return to an old reported target in Adrien Rabiot to replenish their midfield after a report has suggested the Reds are keen on the Frenchman.

This comes courtesy of Tutto Juve (via Caught Offside) with it being claimed that Arsenal too have thrown their hat into the ring.

Links between the former PSG star and the Merseysiders have extended as far back as 2018 and Jurgen Klopp’s men may wish to keep an eye on his current situation given their ongoing struggles with the midfield department.

A contract set to expire in 2023 means that we could very well benefit from a possible free transfer next summer – a huge boost if we’re looking to fork out a ginormous fee to secure Jude Bellingham’s signature in the same window.

The 27-year-old has bags of experience playing top-flight football and in Europe’s top-tier competition, though age could prove prohibitive given our general preference not to stray too far wide of the ideal 20-24 age range.

Another exception could be made in this instance, of course, when taking into account the finances around a potential deal and the quality of the player.

