‘They’ll get ripped to shreds’ – Paul Merson warns Liverpool against repeating Rangers tactical trick

Paul Merson has warned Liverpool that ‘they’ll get ripped to shreds’ if they repeat the use of a two-man midfield utilised against Rangers in the Champions League.

The Merseysiders dominated in the middle of the park following Jurgen Klopp’s tactical switchup, which favoured a top-heavy array of attackers.

“Liverpool played four forwards against Rangers and dominated the game as they secured a 2-0 win at Anfield,” the former Arsenal man wrote for Sportskeeda. “Against Arsenal, though, I think they’ll get ripped to shreds if they play Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara against the likes of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard as the Gunners trio have been in sublime form this season.”

Their biggest test yet, however, will be upcoming Premier League fixtures against the league leaders and incumbent champions Manchester City.

Given the level of defensive stability we enjoyed at Anfield, it’s difficult to see our German tactician opting to return back to a flawed 4-3-3 at the Emirates.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will once again likely be required to hold back from regularly mounting his trademark runs down the right flank to aid the backline but we should still have more than enough creativity going forward.

The former Mainz boss has already suggested he’ll keep the faith in his new system for the time being and it’s a decision that we at the Empire of the Kop would gladly support in our bid to rediscover consistently positive performances and results.

