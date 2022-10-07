Ex-Chelsea star backs Arsenal to destroy Liverpool after snipe at Mark Lawrenson

The new face of BBC Sport’s Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton, has backed Arsenal to be the clearly superior team to Liverpool come the two outfits’ clash at the Emirates on Sunday after firing a quick jibe at his predecessor, Mark Lawrenson.

The Merseysiders on their end, however, will be hoping that a 2-0 win over Rangers signals a genuine new dawn for the club and their title hopes after falling 11 points behind the Gunners who sit at the top of the table.

“It felt like Lawro never predicted Liverpool to lose at all in more than 20 years of his predictions – but I don’t just think they will get beaten on Sunday, I think they will get hammered,” the former Chelsea star wrote for BBC Sport.

Mikel Arteta’s men conversely find themselves enjoying a superb start to the 2022/23 season winning all but one of their eight top-flight games.

Though we’d call into question the prospect of Sunday’s scoreline representing a blowout win for the hosts, we shouldn’t be expecting anything less than our toughest test yet in the league.

Likewise, Liverpool with our potentially brand new formation will present a very different challenge to the 4-3-3 Jurgen Klopp has historically favoured.

Paul Merson has already suggested that holding on to a two-man midfield may not work out in the German’s favour, though we’d expect few if any changes to be made after witnessing the superior control and defensive stability the tweak offered in our vanquishing of Rangers earlier in the week.

