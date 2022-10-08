(Video) Mikel Arteta compares Saliba and van Dijk ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the Emirates

Liverpool head to the Emirates knowing that we are set to face a formidable opponent who has enjoyed a solid start to the campaign and Mikel Arteta was asked to compare the form of William Saliba to Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking with the press ahead of the game, the 40-year-old said: “Wow, that’s a big call. We’re very happy with where he is at the moment.

“He’s Saliba: he’s no one else, and he needs to make his own career”.

It was a rather unfair question to the Arsenal boss but it’s clear that he has respect for our No.4, whilst knowing that the French defender is playing exceptionally well at the moment.

With both teams coming into the game in a free-scoring mood, then it may be down to the defenders to help their team secure three points – let’s hope it’s the captain of Holland who comes out on top.

You can watch Arteta’s comments on van Dijk and Saliba (from 6:00) via HaytersTV on YouTube:

