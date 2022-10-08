(Video) Arteta: ‘I’m not here to judge what Liverpool are’ ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to lock horns at the Emirates, with Jurgen Klopp looking to close the gap to the top of the table but Mikel Arteta was reluctant to comment on the form of the Reds.

Speaking with the press ahead of the game, the 40-year-old said: “I’m not here to judge what Liverpool are. I’m here to talk about what we do.

READ MORE: (Video) Mikel Arteta compares Saliba and van Dijk ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the Emirates

“I think what they’ve done in the last five years doesn’t need any presentation – it’s clear. They’ve been up there in every single competition for the last five years, so credit to them”.

It was a short and relatively spikey response from the Spaniard who clearly didn’t want to waste time in his less than seven minute press conference (our manager’s was nearly 20 minutes for context), by talking about us.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Let’s hope that we can leave London with all three points and maintain our recent good form against the Gunners.

You can watch Arteta’s comments on Liverpool (from 4:30) via HaytersTV on YouTube:

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!