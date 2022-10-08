(Video) Klopp reflects on his first day as Liverpool manager on his seventh anniversary as our boss

It’s amazing to think that’s it’s been seven years since Jurgen Klopp was first appointed as the Liverpool boss and, speaking ahead of his anniversary of sitting in the Anfield hot seat, the boss reflected on the problems he faced in his first days.

During the press conference for this weekend match with Arsenal, the 55-year-old reflected on the club he found in 2015: “I can’t remember the problems anymore. Let me go into it, I think, ‘OK, what were the problems?’ I had no players in that week to train and we had to play Tottenham at the weekend – that was a big problem, to be honest.

“But I came only on Wednesday and Thursday, and we played Saturday, was it an early kick-off as well? Of course. So, that was my problem, I don’t compare. It’s not important what was seven years ago, really not”.

No surprise to hear that an early kick-off annoyed the German then, as much as it does now and also encouraging to see how quickly the topic of conversation was then moved on to what’s happening now.

There’s seldom time to look back on the past, whilst still managing a club like ourselves, but seeing as today is the anniversary of our amazing manager – it’ll do no harm to think back on the trophy-laden years he’s brought to the red side of Merseyside.

Thank you Jurgen!

