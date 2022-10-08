(Video) “He needs to calm down” – Klopp on Nunez as the manager admits his new striker ‘feels the pressure’

Jurgen Klopp would have been delighted to see Darwin Nunez shine in the game against Rangers but has also discussed how the Uruguayan can get more out of his game, if he calms himself down.

Speaking with the media ahead of the match with Arsenal, the German said: “I think he said himself he feels the pressure, these kinds of things. He has to calm himself down.

“You can see the movements are exceptional and if you would see him finishing in training you would think, ‘My God.’ But in the games obviously then a bit in a rush.

“He needs to calm down just in the moment to use his full range of finishing but it’s not something – as a striker you just have to feel that”.

Watching the 23-year-old in his third start of the season, he very much looked like a forward who is in desperate need of goal and then they should hopefully start coming freely.

The boss seems relaxed though and it’s great to hear that they are flying in during training sessions, let’s hope that we see plenty of them at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

You can watch Klopp’s words on Nunez (from 2:30) via Blood Red: Liverpool FC on YouTube:

