(Video) Sky Sports pundits asked to pick between William Saliba and Virgil van Dijk based on current form

Mikel Arteta was posed the question of choosing between William Saliba and Virgil van Dijk in his press conference ahead of the Liverpool match and this has clearly sparked debate within the Sky Sports studios.

Michael Dawson was posed the same question and gave his verdict: “I think Virgil is the best around, he’s magnificent but what Saliba has done this year… he’s got to do it consistently for a lot of years to get to van Dijk’s level.

“I’ll take Virgil van Dijk all the time, massive fan – Saliba has got a lot of work to do to get to there”.

There have been many critics of our No.4 this season but it’s clear that he is the defender that has had the best career, with plenty of time to turn the fortunes of this season around too.

Following up a clean sheet against Rangers with another against the Gunners, would be huge for the captain of Holland and let’s hope we take all three points back home with us too.

