(Image) Thiago pictured with Liverpool fan as fitness update is awaited for the Spaniard

Thiago Alcantara is a phenomenal footballer but if there was to be one criticism of him, it’s the frequency in which he is injured and when our No.6 was not captured in Liverpool training ahead of our game with Arsenal – supporters understandably started to worry.

One fan was lucky enough to meet our midfield maestro and uploaded a picture of him, dressed in a full club tracksuit and looking to seemingly be in good spirits.

Due to the eagerness of our supporters to see the former Bayern Munich man in the squad against the Gunners, many asked the author of the Tweet if our player looked injured.

His response to one such question was: ‘Was lookin good getting petrol like’, before confirming that he ‘Had to fill that big unit of a car cost him 130’.

Other than commenting on the rising fuel costs and typical examples of Scouse humour, there’s little more we can do with this information – except keep our fingers crossed of seeing the 31-year-old in our team at the Emirates.

You can view the image of Thiago via @reececlovis on Twitter:

