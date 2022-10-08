(Video) Two players out of Arsenal’s team to face Liverpool as Arteta remains coy on his squad’s fitness

Mikel Arteta went for the slightly strange tactic of refusing to provide a fitness update in his pre-Liverpool press conference but there are a couple of players who are set to miss the match.

Speaking with the media, the 40-year-old was asked if he had an injury update and said: “No, we will have more tomorrow. We have another training session and we will know more tomorrow”.

However, Liverpool’s website reported that: ‘the Gunners will definitely be without Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring)’.

That should mean that there are at least two players missing for the Gunners, with Emile Smith Rowe’s absence being a positive for the Reds going into the game.

We’ll have to wait and see if there are further updates before the match of who else could miss the meeting at the Emirates, with Jurgen Klopp thankfully providing our supporters with more information.

You can watch Arteta’s fitness update (from 1:40) via HaytersTV on YouTube:

