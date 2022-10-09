(Video) John Barnes takes swipe at Manchester United as Liverpool tactics point made

John Barnes’ latest comments will have brought a smile on the face of every Liverpool ahead of the Reds’ impending clash with Arsenal.

The former Red used news of Jurgen Klopp’s decision to stick with a 4-2-3-1 (or 4-2-4) as an excuse to take a shot at the comparatively poorer work-rate of Manchester United’s front-four.

The Merseysiders have built an identity best characterised by the title of Pep Lijnders’ book ‘Intensity’ – a trait that made its return for an impressive 2-0 win over Rangers.

We’ll be hoping that a commitment to the same formation will continue to get the best out of this Liverpool side and engineer a return back into the top four spots as the weeks go by.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:

