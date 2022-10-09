Jamie Carragher rues ‘shocking’ Liverpool reality as Reds suffer second league defeat

Jamie Carragher was left far from impressed with his old club as they squandered an improved performance in the opening half to go down by a goal just before the half-time break.

The Scouser lamented Liverpool’s ‘defensive shambles’ on Twitter in a game defined by poor organisation and a repeat of mistakes that have consistently plagued Jurgen Klopp’s men all season.

Shocking that, 1 minute to go until half time. Another defensive shambles. #ARSLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 9, 2022

One can only imagine what the former defender was thinking as he watched the Reds get constantly exposed down the right flank.

It’s difficult to see where exactly Liverpool go from here in light of the multiplicity of issues facing the side.

We can’t simply pin our concerns down to the formation or an injury crisis; it seems a more deep-rooted problem has left us in the lurch and the solution clearly isn’t a simple one to find.

A lack of our signature brand of intensity will no doubt lead man a finger to point at the club’s owners and a perceived lack of investment into an ageing squad.

Fans would be right to call out a failure to address the middle of the park given as many as three midfielders could leave us next summer – and that’s without taking into consideration the age of Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson.

A refreshing of the squad is needed, though we’d be foolish to likewise pin all the blame on Fenway Sports Group.

