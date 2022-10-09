Luis Diaz raises fears of potentially serious Liverpool injury after early substitution at Arsenal

With Liverpool’s midfield injury issues appearing to gradually calm down, the last thing the club’s medical department would like to see is such concerns move higher up the pitch.

Luis Diaz’s early withdrawal from a meeting with Arsenal (as reported in a tweet by James Pearce), following a tangle with Thomas Partey, appeared to be precautionary, though further tests could yet yield a more serious reality.

The Merseysiders currently find themselves 2-1 down at the Emirates (at the time of writing) after squandering an improved performance in the opening 45 minutes of action.

To grab yet another equaliser and, hopefully, a winner against one of the most in-form sides in the English top-flight will represent a challenge and a half for the visitors – particularly without our Colombian sensation on the left flank.

That having been said, we shouldn’t discount the contribution Bobby Firmino could make in light of the Brazilian’s superb 2022/23 campaign thus far.

In a month that will demand a great deal of this Liverpool squad, of course, we can hardly afford to lose such a key player for the remainder of October or, worse, beyond.

