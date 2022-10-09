(Video) Super Firmino finish levels Liverpool with Arsenal to continue amazing goalscoring run

Bobby Firmino found another equaliser for Liverpool after capitalising on open space in the Arsenal backline to fire away a pinpoint equaliser.

It’s been a superb campaign from our Brazilian hitman who has amassed an impressive nine goal contributions in seven Premier League appearances so far this term.

Another positive sign from a man many are convinced is on the way out of Anfield with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2023.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

