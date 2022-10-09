‘Incredible’ Liverpool star could be out for long time; spotted ‘using crutches and wearing a knee brace’

Liverpool could be without Luis Diaz for an extended period of time after the Colombian was spotted leaving the Emirates stadium on crutches whilst wearing a knee brace.

The observation was made by @gunnerblog (James McNicholas) on Twitter after the Reds’ suffered their second league defeat of the campaign.

Luiz Diaz has just left the Emirates using crutches and wearing a knee brace. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) October 9, 2022

Poor decisions had a big say in the contest, though there’s no question who the superior side was as Jurgen Klopp’s men invited an embarrassing array of questions and probing from the hosts.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Luis Diaz raises fears of potentially serious Liverpool injury after early substitution at Arsenal

Add on top a potentially serious injury for our Colombian sensation – whom ex-Liverpool star Michael Owen previously labelled ‘incredible’ on BT Sport (via Rousing the Kop) – and things are quickly going from bad to worse for a side that almost finished the prior campaign with four major trophies.

It’s possible, of course, that it’s merely an extreme precautionary measure taken by our medical department to avoid any further harm, though it’s hardly a positive sign for one of our best players this term.

Fingers crossed we won’t be without the electric No.23 for long in a particularly challenging month of football.

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!