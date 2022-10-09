(Video) Tsimikas mopped floor with three Arsenal players in devastating skill move

(Video) Tsimikas mopped floor with three Arsenal players in devastating skill move

Kostas Tsimikas was one of a handful of Liverpool stars to enjoy a somewhat positive performance at the Emirates.

One account, @HellasFooty, spotted a particularly awe-inspiring moment from the Greek international that may have gone under the radar for most.

The footage shared below shows the fullback inviting pressure from three of Mikel Arteta’s men before leaving them all for dust with a quick turn.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @HellasFooty:

