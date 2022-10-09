(Video) Arsenal score easiest goal Liverpool have conceded yet in another poor start

Liverpool’s first-half conceding struggles look set to plague the side a while longer after the hosts struck first within the opening minute of action.

It’s difficult to exactly determine who was at fault for Gabriel Martinelli’s opener, with Mikel Arteta’s side exposing some poor defending to successfully mount a devastating counter-attack.

We’d be loath to point the finger at a decision to stick with a 4-2-3-1 given how little time Jurgen Klopp has had to implement a significant change in setup.

ARSENAL AHEAD INSIDE A MINUTE! 🤯⚡ Gabriel Martinelli has the Emirates rocking! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/1LGeCM9T8Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 9, 2022