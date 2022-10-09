Liverpool may already have Thiago 2.0 after journalist spots mouth-watering traits

The idea of Liverpool having a ready-made Thiago Alcantara replacement lined up is enough to catch any fan’s attention – even more so if it comes to light that the Reds already possess the footballer in question.

That player could very well be young star Tyler Morton after Lancs Live (via the Liverpool Echo) journalist Elliott Jackson wrote: “His best game in a Blackburn Rovers shirt.”

“Controlled the match and dictated the tempo which is what we have been waiting to see from him. Some lovely touches and quick feet to fool the opposition.”

The 19-year-old appears to have a more than positive impression whilst on loan to Championship-based outfit Blackburn Rovers.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men find themselves only three points away from the league summit in a congested top seven thanks in no small part to the efforts of our holding midfielder.

Time to get VERY excited about Tyler Morton?

It’s certainly far too early to be heralding the teenager as a bolt-on successor for one of the most gifted, technical footballers the sport has ever witnessed.

Still, an ability to control matches and dictate tempo, as Jackson acknowledged, are characteristics that should have our coaching staff on high alert.

Thiago’s already earned a reputation at Liverpool as being decidedly reliable in the defensive department, regularly contributing in key metrics like ground duels, pressures and interceptions.

If Morton can build on the two attributes that our No.6 is most well-known for, he’s perhaps an even more exciting prospect than we’ve given him credit for.

