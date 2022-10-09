‘Fantastic’ Liverpool star likely out for ‘three to four months’ & ‘needs surgery’ in huge injury blow – James Pearce

Liverpool’s midfield crisis looked to have abated somewhat in recent weeks as the likes of Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson all made their returns to team training.

However, the Reds’ have since taken a step back in that regard after loan signing Arthur Melo was reported as having suffered a ‘devastating’ injury blow by The Athletic’s James Pearce in a tweet.

Devastating news for Arthur Melo. The Brazil midfielder needs surgery and is likely to be sidelined for three to four months. #LFC

Full story here: https://t.co/LqJootQcGS — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 8, 2022

It renders one dream for the ‘fantastic’ (as Alisson Becker once described him) midfielder – making Brazil’s World Cup squad – utterly unachievable whilst raising further question marks over his Anfield career following struggles to break into the first-XI.

It’s a hugely unfortunate reality that’s befallen the 26-year-old who had been hoping to revitalise his playing career after falling out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

Assuming we see the Brazilian back in action around the start of the new year, there’s every chance that he could play himself back into contention, though it’s a tall order given the former Barcelona star was already playing catch-up as far as his fitness levels were concerned.

We can only hope that Arthur’s eventual return comes ahead of schedule and it’s hard not to sympathise with his plight.

