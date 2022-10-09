Liverpool team news confirmed: Klopp makes huge tactical call v Arsenal fans may love

The biggest test for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side awaits in North London as the Reds gear themselves up for a clash against one of the two in-form sides of the Premier League.

Whilst the Merseysiders have every reason to be apprehensive about the fixture in light of their struggles for form in 2022/23, a convincing win in the Champions League has provided a glimpse of what the rest of the season could look like by maintaining a change in formation.

On the manager’s front, he’ll be particularly keen to do away with suggestions of a ‘seventh season syndrome’ and prove to his critics that his time at L4 is set for a heartbreaking end before 2026.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, the German tactician has gone for a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

It appears that the manager has boldly kept his XI unchanged for the clash with the Gunners, keeping his chosen two-man midfield of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara – a decision that will likely appeal to a considerable number of supporters.

The forward line is set to comprise of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! A huge test for both Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta awaits in North London.

