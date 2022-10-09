(Video) Nunez grabs Liverpool equaliser from nothing after speculative Trent cross initiates attack

Darwin Nunez secured a huge boost for his confidence after grabbing Liverpool’s equaliser in the first-half of action against Arsenal.

It all emerged seemingly out of nothing as a speculative cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold found Luis Diaz who sprang down the wing and found the feet of Darwin Nunez in the box.

It marked an arguably just reward for an improved performance from Jurgen Klopp’s men after going down early against the Gunners.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: