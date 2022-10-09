Fabrizio Romano says ‘don’t write Liverpool off yet’ after transfer priority claim

Few would have expected Liverpool to be lying bang smack in the middle of the table in 10th after the opening seven games of the league campaign.

Regardless, Fabrizio Romano has warned against writing the Reds’ season off just yet, backing Jurgen Klopp’s men to make the top four still.

“They’re very happy with recent signings like Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate, and their plan keeps going for the present and future… I’m told the priority will be a top midfielder, then at the end of the season we will see how they will decide to proceed,” the Guardian reporter wrote for Caught Offside (via Live 4 Liverpool). “Don’t write Liverpool off yet – I think this team is still very good and able to get into the top four.”

Make no mistake, Champions League football will be the minimum requirement when it comes to potentially securing a top talent in the middle of the park.

Fingers in the hundreds will be crossed as we look to avoid yet another false dawn ahead of our upcoming top-flight clash with league leaders Arsenal in the wake of our 2-0 win over Rangers.

Though a run of fixtures including a tie with Manchester City promises another collapse for Liverpool, it has to be viewed as an opportunity to reaffirm our ambitions for the campaign and status as a genuine title challenger.

A change of formation and personnel certainly suggests that the quadruple-chasing Reds of 2021/22 can still be resurrected, though it’ll still be a tall order for us to emerge from the next week or so with more than three points.

Regardless, we’ll be hoping for another big victory against the Gunners to help chart a course back into the top four.

