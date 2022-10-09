Fabrizio Romano weighs in on risky Liverpool transfer strategy as January window point made

Liverpool could be forced to dip back into the market at the earliest opportunity following Arthur Melo’s serious injury.

The Brazilian is set for surgery this weekend after being ruled out for potentially as many as four months in what is a devastating blow for both the player and club.

A move in the winter window isn’t always tangible, of course, as Fabrizio Romano notes, as top targets tend to be held onto until the summer.

“We will see in November/December what happens with Liverpool’s transfer strategy,” the Italian journalist told Caught Offside in an exclusive reveal on their Substack.

“It also depends on recovery time for Arthur Melo, if he will be ready in January or not… there are many factors.

“For sure, the strategy of waiting until the summer is a bit of a risk, but it’s also true that top players are not available in January in 90% of the cases.”

The Merseysiders have been successful with transfers midway through the campaign before, however, it has to be said, with the addition of Luis Diaz last term a shining example of how one signing can revitalise a campaign.

Can Liverpool survive until the summer?

That doesn’t necessarily mean as superb a piece of business is guaranteed to occur this time around, though if an opportunity does arise – you can bet on our recruitment team throwing its hat straight into the ring when an opening appears.

The return of Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara, on a positive note, does mean we are notably better stocked in the middle of the park than we have been for much of the campaign.

Assuming we can avoid any further issues in midfield for the next three to four months, we can probably survive until the summer, if no option avails itself before then.

