(Video) Tsimikas’ scissor-kick goal-line clearance may be most sensational Liverpool fans have ever seen

Kostas Tsimikas intervened once again to stop what would have likely been a guaranteed Arsenal goal with yet another goal-line clearance.

The effort would have ultimately been ruled out for offside, of course, though it’s worth giving a special mention to the Greek international after he cleared the danger with a magnificent scissor-kick clearance.

The former Olympiakos man was one of the Reds’ better performers in a thrilling encounter with the Gunners in North London.

You can catch the clip below courtesy of beIN4k (beIN Sports):

Tsimikas seems to have perfected the ' under the bar goal-line clearance pic.twitter.com/NzA0g7XzCm — A. (@mes88i) October 9, 2022

Tsimikas you absolute legend. Two goal line clearances in two games#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/0E0huifZ5E — Mudassir (@MudassirLFC) October 9, 2022