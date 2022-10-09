(Video) Tsimikas’ scissor-kick goal-line clearance may be most sensational Liverpool fans have ever seen

Posted by
Kostas Tsimikas intervened once again to stop what would have likely been a guaranteed Arsenal goal with yet another goal-line clearance.

The effort would have ultimately been ruled out for offside, of course, though it’s worth giving a special mention to the Greek international after he cleared the danger with a magnificent scissor-kick clearance.

The former Olympiakos man was one of the Reds’ better performers in a thrilling encounter with the Gunners in North London.

You can catch the clip below courtesy of beIN4k (beIN Sports):

