(Video) VAR denies stonewall Liverpool penalty after Jesus clearly handles ball

Liverpool appeared to be denied what looked a bolt-on penalty after Gabriel Jesus was caught handling the ball inside his own box.

The Merseysiders went down early within the opening minute of action at the Emirates but were denied an opportunity to level the scoreline following an extremely brief VAR review.

Footage shared on Twitter by @A37041054 clearly shows the Arsenal star with his arm raised to meet the ball in an unnatural position.

