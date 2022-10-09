(Video) Xhaka shoves fuming Henderson as Gabriel squares up to Liverpool skipper

Jordan Henderson cut a furious figure as he was involved in an altercation with Gabriel after Arsenal were handed a controversial penalty in the second-half of their meeting with Liverpool.

The skipper earnt himself a shove from Granit Xhaka after bumping the Gunners attacker on the arm.

The Swiss international had to be dragged away from our No.14 whilst Bobby Firmino encouraged the latter to remove himself from the situation.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @teukujafar97:

Gabi dilanggar , xhaka geludd , saka ngegoalin 😌 #enjoy the moment gunners 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/eyH9PJs2tV — JAR (@teukufajar97) October 9, 2022