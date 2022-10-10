(Video) “I don’t want to say the title is over” – John Barnes remains resolute after Liverpool’s defeat at Arsenal

Liverpool ended the Premier League weekend in tenth place and 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, leading to John Barnes being asked if our chances of winning the Premier League are over – after just eight games.

Our club legend replied: “Well, it’s very much like saying: ‘Arsenal are top, are they going to win the title?’. Yes – it’s going to be very difficult.

“I don’t think that we’re going to be playing well enough but I think we can still finish in the top four but I suppose I don’t want to say the title is over.

“Can we see City and Arsenal dropping loads of points? As Jurgen said, we’re not thinking of the title, we’re thinking of improving to win football matches and push up the league”.

Few would have expected Jurgen Klopp’s side to have endured such a poor start to the campaign and it does feel like we have a very slim chance of any league success, even with 30 games to go.

Stranger things have happened and there’s nothing wrong with the 58-year-old harbouring hope of an improbable turnaround but the main focus of everyone now, is just to start winning football matches.

We will end the season where we deserve to be and let’s hope that’s in a much higher position than we currently sit.

