(Video) “That’s like bass guitar” – Gary Neville slams the drop from ‘heavy metal football’ to recent Liverpool performances

Jurgen Klopp has been famed for showcasing a ‘heavy metal’ style of football and his counter-pressing tactics but Gary Neville has bemoaned the huge drop-off in performances and effort of late.

Speaking on the ‘Gary Neville Podcast’, the former Manchester United man said: “We knew that Jurgen Klopp came to this country with ‘heavy metal football’ being the actual premise and principle but that’s not heavy metal football – that’s like bass guitar”.

The 47-year-old went on to state that the ageing squad may well be a factor in a drop in the efforts the players are able to produce, with it also being revealed that we have the second-highest average starting line-up age in the league.

Coming up against a young Arsenal side, who are full of confidence at the top of the Premier League, may have helped highlight these issues further.

We were certainly well in the match during the first-half but it did seem as though the Reds tired in the latter stages of the second-half and that certainly is something we were never used to seeing.

