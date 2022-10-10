(Video) Sky pundit spots confusing Fabinho moment during Arsenal defeat

Few Liverpool players covered themselves in glory during the 3-2 defeat in North London.

One Sky Sports broadcaster, Nubaid Haroon, spotted a strange moment from Fabinho as the Brazilian failed to clear a ball appropriately, handing back possession to Arsenal.

We shouldn’t be too harsh on our No.3 given how appalling several of his teammates have been since the start of the campaign.

Nonetheless, it’s worrying to see so many key figures of our quadruple-chasing campaign suffer a rather sudden drop in performance levels.

Still, we’ve every faith that Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team can arrest the fall and get this season actually started before it’s too late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @RamboFYI:

So confused by Fabinho yesterday pic.twitter.com/B6zV2n9KP3 — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) October 10, 2022