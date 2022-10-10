The 10 games Luis Diaz will miss for Liverpool due to knee injury

Liverpool look set to be without Luis Diaz until after the World Cup, which would see the former FC Porto man miss as many as 10 games.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano after the 25-year-old suffered a knee injury in North London.

Liverpool star Luís Diaz will miss next 10 games following his knee injury vs Arsenal, confirmed. 🚨🇨🇴 #LFC He’s expected to return at the end of December, after the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/UfWaE2PQvR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2022

The Merseysiders succumbed to their second league defeat of the campaign – a result that sees Jurgen Klopp’s men remain in 10th place in the English top-flight.

READ MORE: VAR technology cock-up failed to catch potential Arsenal offside goal against Liverpool

It’s not a dreadful run of fixtures, though the eye does catch on upcoming meetings with Manchester City, Napoli and Tottenham ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

As one of our most hard-working and genuinely in-form talents available at the moment, it’s a blow of epic proportions for us within the wider context of repeated poor performances from other world-class members of the squad.

Likely, it will mean a reversion to a 4-3-3 to avoid putting further pressure on our forward options.

You can find all the games the Colombian international will miss for Liverpool below:

12th October – Rangers (A)

16th October – Man City (H)

19th October – West Ham (H)

22nd October – Nottingham Forest (A)

26th October – Ajax (A)

29th October – Leeds (H)

1st November – Napoli (H)

6th November – Tottenham (A)

9th November – Derby (H)

12th November – Southampton (A)

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!