(Video) Handball rule hypocrisy as near carbon copy of Gabriel handball given against Newcastle – Liverpool fans will be gutted

It’s understood that Arsenal weren’t penalised for an apparent handball from Gabriel during their 3-2 win over Liverpool at the weekend due to the proximity to the struck ball.

Whilst we can understand some leeway being provided to protect players from unfair punishment, it makes absolutely no sense as to why such a ruling didn’t likewise occur during Newcastle’s meeting with Brentford.

Dan Burn was penalised after a header struck his raised arm in the box, which begs the question – given the relatively close proximity between himself and Aaron Hickey – as to how a different verdict was reached by the officials.

You can catch the clip below courtesy of @SkySportsPL:

🗣️ "If you're going to give one you're going to have to give both." Should both handballs been given as penalties? 👀 pic.twitter.com/lVxyMrJn1y — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 10, 2022