(Video) “I think not” – Dermot Gallagher says Arsenal shouldn’t have got a penalty for Thiago’s ‘foul’ on Jesus

Liverpool supporters had a similar theme of thought after a defeat to Arsenal, thinking that the Gunners received a soft decision that handed them the opportunity to win the game from the penalty spot and it appears that Dermot Gallagher agreed with the fans.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Premier League referee reviewed the incident that saw Thiago Alcantara be adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus and said: “It’s not in line with what we’ve seen this season, they’ve raised the threshold [for a foul to be given].

“Without a doubt, he [Thiago] doesn’t win the ball and does make contact [with Jesus] but is it enough to give a penalty? I think not”.

After also stating that he believed Jurgen Klopp’s side should have had a penalty for the handball by Gabriel too, it really does feel like we have been robbed at the Emirates.

We need to be playing better and winning games of our own accord but these two decisions changed the course of the game and we all have grounds to feel very aggrieved by the poor refereeing.

You can watch Gallagher’s thoughts on the Thiago incident via @footballdaily on Twitter:

Dermot Gallagher says the Thiago challenge on Gabriel Jesus was NOT enough to give a penalty. ❌ pic.twitter.com/V25cklNzoL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 10, 2022

