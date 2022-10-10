(Video) Fan footage of the incident between Henderson and Gabriel which the FA are ‘investigating’

Liverpool fans would have been very disheartened with the loss against Arsenal but news after the game involving Jordan Henderson is much more worrying – if true.

There have been videos and reports spread on social media that appear to suggest our captain has been accused of using offensive language towards Gabriel during the game at the Emirates.

Footage from the stands shows the altercation that occurred between the two players, something that led to a rather lengthy halt in the game and both managers being spoken to by the referee.

Opinions online have pinpointed the reactions of Granit Xhaka and Bobby Firmino as ‘evidence’ that our captain clearly said something that was unsettling to hear but the footage is by no means conclusive proof that anything untoward has happened.

There’s absolutely no place for racism in football, nor in society in any form but the twisted irony of the man who has been so public in speaking out for change and education on this matter – as well as this occurring on one of the specially selected ‘no room for racism’ game weeks – would not be lost on anyone.

As reported by BBC Sport, an FA spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool. We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident”.

The party line should of course be innocent until proven guilty and the track record of the 32-year-old has been nothing short of exemplary up to this point but if anything racist has been said then we would all want and expect nothing short of the strictest punishments available.

You can watch the footage of Henderson and Gabriel via @terryflewers on Twitter:

Jordan Henderson’s exchange with Gabriel Magalhaes during today’s game, what do you think he has said? #lfc #afc pic.twitter.com/osqVAIaPc9 — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) October 9, 2022

