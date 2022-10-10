Paul Joyce confirms Luis Diaz out injured until after World Cup

Liverpool will be without Luis Diaz until after the World Cup, it has emerged, after suffering a knee injury.

This comes courtesy of tweets from Paul Joyce and Pipe Sierra – the latter journalist fans will remember first broke the news of the Reds’ move for the Colombian winger.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz out until after the World Cup according to reports in Colombia. No surgery required on knee injury — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 10, 2022

🚨 Por un problema en su rodilla Luis Díaz será baja en el #Liverpool hasta diciembre. Tardará seis semanas en volver a entrenarse en el campo 👀 Esto se conoció después del examen preliminar. Info junto a @_pauljoyce pic.twitter.com/q9JCt9pZBW — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) October 10, 2022

The concern arose during the Merseysiders’ 3-2 defeat against Arsenal leaving Jurgen Klopp’s men with a glaring gap on the left flank for the foreseeable future.

It’s news that will hardly be music to the manager’s ears given the ‘incredible’ No.23 (as Michael Owen once put it) is set to miss our biggest game of the season in the form of a visit from Manchester City.

With it becoming increasingly clear that our issues won’t be quickly solved by a formation change, there’ll be less pressure for the former Mainz boss to stick with four forwards up top, potentially lessening the burden on our attacking options.

Still, in a month that will demand a great deal from this beleaguered Liverpool side, the 25-year-old is a far from ideal addition to the treatment room.

