(Video) Roy Keane chuckling while Carragher rips into Trent & Henderson

Jamie Carragher joked that both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson’s defending for Arsenal’s second goal was cartoonish.

The Scouser claimed that the pair looked like they were ‘on skates’, a comment that Roy Keane chuckling away in the background as the former delivered his analysis on Monday Night Football.

The No.66 has been seriously struggling for form of late and has hardly been helped by a limited amount of support from the middle of the park for our weakest spot in the backline.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣 "It's like something you see on a cartoon." 🤣@Carra23's thoughts on Henderson & Trent's defending for Arsenal's second goal pic.twitter.com/gEGiaUtWkB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 10, 2022