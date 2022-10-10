(Video) Jurgen Klopp looks visibly devastated with Liverpool’s loss against Arsenal

Wide-smiling and cracking jokes is normally what we expect to see from a Jurgen Klopp post-match interview but the recent results seem to have affected the boss, as he looked gutted in an interview with Viaplay journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft.

Our German boss spent most of the interview looking downbeat and it’s not hard to see why, after we fell to a loss at the hands of Arsenal.

READ MORE: (Video) “I don’t want to say the title is over” – John Barnes remains resolute after Liverpool’s defeat at Arsenal

The whole chat is certainly worth a watch and sees the 55-year-old give an honest assessment of what he thinks is currently going wrong.

There won’t be many true Liverpool fans who would want to see our manager relieved of his duties and so we all must trust that he can turn this around.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Let’s hope we can bounce back against Rangers in the Champions League and stop Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League, next weekend.

You can watch Klopp’s interview via @ViaplayFotball on Twitter:

Jürgen Klopp snakket med @JanAageFjortoft etter nederlaget for Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/w7dUNndN4D — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) October 9, 2022

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!