Liverpool star now needs scan after Klopp spots something he’s not seen in seven years

Liverpool will be hoping to avoid another lengthy injury layoff period for one of their key men once news returns from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s scan.

The German confirmed efforts would be made to ascertain the severity of the 24-year-old’s ankle concern.

“On top of that, Trent bad as well,” the German confirmed to reporters in his post-match presser (as was also relayed by the club’s official website).

“With the ankle, twisted ankle, not good. Never in seven years, never went off if he could have played on.

“Not too much pain, light swelling immediately, so we’ll have to scan.”

Jürgen Klopp confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz will require scans on the respective injuries they sustained at Arsenal on Sunday. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 9, 2022

It’s positive news that the Englishman wasn’t seen leaving the Emirates stadium complete with a protective boot like his Anfield colleague Luis Diaz, the absence of whom will be keenly felt.

That all being said, it hardly fills one with confidence when the manager comes out saying the issue was serious enough to stop our No.66 from playing on.

On a more positive note, if some are open to the silver lining, some time away from the firing line might do Alexander-Arnold’s confidence the world of good.

The England international has been far from reaching the heights of his prior campaign for Liverpool as we came achingly close to collecting a historic quadruple of silverware.

As such, he could certainly do with a break away from the ongoing critique over his performances.

You can catch the full press conference below: