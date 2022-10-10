(Video) “Salah was the best” – Sky Sports pundits highlight the drop in performance of Liverpool’s key man

Liverpool suffered another crushing defeat in what has been a poor run of Premier League performances and accusations of the poor form of Mo Salah has been pointed to, as a key reason for recent results.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Paul Merson said: “If you look at Liverpool over the years, they were the best team without the ball [with] that front three.

“Salah was the best, he would make a run, he would sprint – he’s not running off the ball anymore… at the moment I feel like they’re stuck in treacle, I worry for Liverpool at the moment – I really do”.

The lethargic nature of some of the pressing on show in the Emirates was certainly not akin to the efforts we have been so used to under Jurgen Klopp, although it seems unfair to place the blame on the Egyptian King for this.

It’s a team-wide issue and, to be fair to the former Arsenal man, that was the accusation that he was making – it’s not on one man to do all the pressing for everyone but there certainly is a worrying gulf in performances, in comparison to the No.11 we were so used to seeing of old.

You can watch Merson’s thoughts on Salah (from 1:03) via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"Salah was the best, he would make runs he would sprint, he's not running with the ball anymore" The Super Sunday panel discuss why Liverpool are struggling… pic.twitter.com/kCjMdhv5Ao — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 9, 2022

