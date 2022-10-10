(Video) Saka makes beeline for Thiago at full-time to ask for his shirt after Arsenal win

Liverpool fell to a loss at Arsenal but, as was clear by the reaction at full-time, it was testament to the feat that defeating Jurgen Klopp’s side is perceived that the Gunners enjoyed it so much but Bukayo Saka had one thing on his mind.

Despite finishing the game on the bench, after being subbed off following a brace in the match, the England international made a point of going to Thiago Alcantara and asked for his shirt.

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Red says “natural movement of the arms” means Gabriel handball call was correct

We may not be in the best form this season but it’s clear that plenty of clubs and players respect the magnitude of our team of players.

For our fans, we’d much rather be seeing our players celebrating the victory but the 21-year-old is clearly a big fan of our No.6.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

It shouldn’t be too long until this side are back in good form and let’s hope we don’t have to endure too many more losses, like the one at the Emirates.

You can watch the clip of Saka and Thiago courtesy of Sky Sports (via @TimmothyTales on Twitter):

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!