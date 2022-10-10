(Video) ‘Never been the rule’ – Ian Wright agrees with Michael Owen over Liverpool refereeing call

Ian Wright admitted that Liverpool were unfortunate to have a penalty awarded against them after Thiago Alcantara’s minor contact with Gabriel Jesus’ boot.

It was a verdict shared by former Red Michael Owen who insisted that there was a lack of a clear precedent in place for awarding a spot-kick against the Spanish playmaker.

Whilst the visitors’ performance was hardly worthy of taking home maximum points, Jurgen Klopp will have every right to feel a little aggrieved after two costly errors denied us at least a share of the spoils.

