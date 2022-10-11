(Video) Jamie Carragher names one Liverpool man in his current top three Premier League players

Liverpool are not enjoying the greatest start to this campaign but it hasn’t changed Jamie Carragher’s mind that the Reds have one of the best three players in the Premier League today.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the 44-year-old said: “Kevin De Bruyne has been the best player in the league for the last four or five years, you’ve got to say Haaland now – he’s an absolute global superstar.

“And, despite his form this season, I’m going to still say Virgil van Dijk. I think he’s been absolutely amazing over the last four or five years and he’s transformed Liverpool from where they were when he came in and where they’ve been in the last few years.”

We’ve only played eight games this season and that’s not enough time to turn a squad of proven winners into bad players.

We’ve got time to turn this all around but let’s trust that our No.4 will be back to his best soon, the same with the rest of our star-studded squad.

