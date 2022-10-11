Ex-Everton man tells his Rangers teammates to show Liverpool ‘no respect’ ahead of huge Ibrox clash

John Lundstram has urged his Rangers teammates to show Liverpool ‘no respect’ in tomorrow’s huge Champions League clash at Ibrox.

The Glasgow-based outfit have lost all three of their group games so far and need something from the game with Jurgen Klopp’s side if they’re to have any hope of progressing through to the knockout stages.

The Merseysiders defeated Rangers 2-0 last time out in the reverse fixture but Lundstram wants his side to ‘be brave’ against the FA Cup champions this time around.

“We will be coming out of the traps tomorrow looking for a positive result,” the scouser said (as quoted by Football Scotland). “At Ibrox, it will be different and with everyone behind us we can do something special.

“The last few weeks have been better, flowing much better and creating chances.

“Everyone believes we can get the result tomorrow. The atmosphere is great within the group. The results haven’t been good enough in the Group Stage. We need points on the board and we are going in tomorrow to win the game. There is something that happens underneath the lights here. It is special.

“It gives everyone a lift, hopefully, it is more of the same tomorrow. It is great to face top-class players. You have to show them respect but at the same time show them no respect. We have to get in their face and make it tough. At Ibrox, we have to get involved and get the crowd with us early.

“We have to be brave on the pitch and in the stands, no good sitting off this team we have to go for it.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are yet to score a single goal in Europe’s premier competition this term and are one away from conceding double figures.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have won two of their three games and will want to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing defeat to Arsenal.

The Reds will be without the likes of Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip for the trip to Scotland but let’s hope we still have enough to earn a huge three points and end Rangers’ hopes of progressing through the group.

