(Video) The FA has started ‘gathering information’ about the incident between Henderson and Gabriel

Jordan Henderson and Gabriel were involved in a lengthy altercation at the Emirates and it has been announced that the FA are investigating the matter.

Fan footage of the two arguing was spread online, alongside an FA announcement that confirmed they would be looking into it.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool had five chances to clear the ball before Arsenal were awarded a soft penalty at the Emirates

There has now been a second statement made and it seems as though there has already been conversations with the two players in question.

It’s still unknown as to what has happened here but we will find out soon, once the results of the investigation are revealed.

You can watch the report by Sky Sports on Henderson and Gabriel via @SkySportsNews on Twitter:

BREAKING: It is understood the FA is reviewing the referees report and has already started gathering information from Gabriel and Jordan Henderson, following their confrontation at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/tCtZrFz1Ot — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 11, 2022

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!