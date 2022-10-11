(Video) Video highlights five poor refereeing decisions from Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal

Liverpool fans had plenty of decisions to feel aggrieved about, following the game with Arsenal and one supporter has made a compilation of all the main moments.

From missed offsides, fouls and penalties to a lack of consistency in relation to other Premier League matches, it’s a real smorgasbord of yet more terrible decisions in our league.

There’s no question that Jurgen Klopp’s team aren’t playing well enough at the moment but these poor calls certainly don’t help.

We need to be in a position where they can’t cost us in a game but for now, we need a few decision to be going our way.

You may not agree with them all but the video is certainly worth a watch.

You can watch the clips from the Arsenal vs. Liverpool game via @TheAnfieldAlert on Twitter:

Some horrendous officiating yesterday. pic.twitter.com/kAXP10hqeb — The Anfield Alert 🔔 (@TheAnfieldAlert) October 10, 2022

