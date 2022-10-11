(Video) Joe Gomez bodies Gabriel Martinelli with immense show of strength

Joe Gomez was a second-half replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Emirates and, given the injury sustained by our No.66 during the match, it looks as though he will be playing there for the next few weeks.

There was an incident during the game that showcased our No.2’s speed and strength, as he clashed with Gabriel Martinelli on the hour mark.

It seemed as though the 21-year-old made the most of his fall on the side of the pitch but our defender ensured that the Brazilian knew he was there.

Although the game ended in disappointment for our side, let’s hope that the England international can take some confidence from this into the upcoming games with Rangers and Manchester City.

You can watch the clip of Gomez and Martinelli courtesy of Peacock (via @MoSalah_Goals on Twitter):

