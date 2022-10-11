Diogo Jota discusses Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes and weighs in on Darwin Nunez’s start to life on Merseyside

Diogo Jota has admitted that winning the Premier League this season ‘doesn’t seem viable’ but insists there is still a long way to go in the campaign.

The Liverpool star returned from injury recently and provided an assist in Sunday’s disappointing defeat to Arsenal – a result that left the Anfield outfit 14 points behind the Gunners who occupy top spot.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side are nowhere near where they want to be at the moment, the former Wolves man is remaining upbeat.

“Well, it is very hard to say,” the Portugal international said (via Liverpoolfc.com). “Obviously last season we had, not a similar situation, but we were far behind as well.

“There are still a lot of games to play. At the moment it doesn’t seem viable but we never know and obviously tomorrow it is a different competition. We are in a good position and tomorrow we can make that position even better, so that’s what we want.”

In the Champions League thinks are slightly better for the Merseysiders.

Following the embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Napoli on match day one, the Reds have defeated both Ajax and Rangers and are sat second in Group A.

Sunday’s loss to Arsenal saw Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz sustain injuries which will rule them out of tomorrow’s clash with Rangers and beyond.

In the absence of the latter, our No. 20 discussed whether he can impress on the left wing in the coming weeks.

“Well, I am ready to play there – and to play whichever position the manager feels I am important to the team,” he added. “And like always, as a striker, as a winger, as a No.10, I will be on it with my 100 per cent best because that’s the way I am. So if it is required for me to play different positions that is what I will do.”

One of the very few positives that came from our trip to the Emirates, however, was seeing Darwin Nunez’s name back on the scoresheet.

Our No. 27 netted his third goal since arriving from Benfica and looked lively against Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Uruguayan has struggled since arriving on Merseyside but Jota is hopeful that the striker will impress against the Glasgow-based outfit tomorrow.

“Well, I think like in life sometimes you get over things,” he continued. “Obviously he started really well and people were starting to think his adaptation was never a problem but maybe it required a few more games to get used to that level that he showed us and he showed everyone last year.

“And with this run of games he is having, he has already scored and I think he is finding himself in a better position and people in the squad are understanding his game better. So it’s good for everyone and tomorrow will be more proof of that, I hope.”

